Popular Bay Area hiking landmark restored to Fremont's Mission Peak

A popular Bay Area hiking landmark on Mission Peak in Fremont has been repaired and is back in place, a month after being vandalized.

The East Bay Regional Park District on Wednesday announced crews repaired and welded the Mission Peak pole back into its original place, after it was cut in half and tossed down the side of the mountain early last month.

The Mission Peaker, as it is nicknamed, is at the end of a steep three-mile hike up Mission Peak.

Hikers frequently pose by it after making the climb.

There's still no word who was responsible or why they cut it down.

