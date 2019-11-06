East Bay teacher uses Lizzo song to teach kids they're great

An East Bay teacher is using a Lizzo song to teach kids they're great.

Pittsburg Unified School District teacher Dorothy Mallari was not shy while blasting a rewritten version of the song, "Truth Hurts," in front of her class recently. As Mallari danced on the tables and belted out the peppy tune, her students sang and rocked along with her.

Lizzo's original tune is explicit and is about having boy problems.

Mallari's version goes like this: "Let's be great, 'cuz I know we are great. Whoo! I just took an ELA test, turns out I'm 100 percent that smart."

The rest of the lyrics touch on having your friends back and helping others with their homework.

The district posted the video on Facebook and YouTube on Tuesday, showing how Mallari connected with her kids in the classroom. The post already has more than 300 comments, such as "Ms. Mallari!!!!! You are so inspiring in so many ways."