Port of Oakland commissions economic impact study

Port of Oakland officials want to remind the community about the economic benefits the port brings to the region.

On Monday, they released the results of a study the port commissioned on how things are going with shipping, at the airport and with their real estate now that the pandemic is over.

For the first time since 2017, the port did a study of its economic impact in the region.

It found that there are about 98,000 jobs in the region, tied to the Port of Oakland.

Danny Wan, the port's executive director, says they want to expand the Oakland airport in the next five years.

"We have to make sure the infrastructure gets upgraded at Terminal 1," he said, as one example.

The mayors of Oakland, Alameda and San Leandro also spoke at the event, to talk about how important the port is to their cities' economies.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao says there's an effort underway with the port to improve public safety and prevent car break-ins, near the airport.

"We are working with the port to increase their security with the sheriff," she said.

In the last infrastructure bill, the Port of Oakland received about $200 million to upgrade its runways, build a sea wall and upgrade port shipping operations.

The executive director says they’ll be applying for more grant funds, to expand in the next five years.

He says having an economic impact report like this – helps to show the port’s value - when it comes to applying for those funds.

