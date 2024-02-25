Possible arson involving Teslas in SoMa neighborhood

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two cases of separate Tesla car fires in the early hours of Sunday in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, officials said.

According to police, the fire occurred just minutes after midnight on Mabini and Bonifacio Streets after reports of a car fire. Moments later, an engine arrived and cleared the scene by 12:30 a.m.

A second car fire was reported about 20 minutes later on Fourth and Shipley Streets and was cleared around 1:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the fires as arson since they occurred just blocks apart and both involved Teslas.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.