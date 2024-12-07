Possible bird flu reported in child in Marin County

article

Marin County Public Health is reporting a possible case of H5N1, also known as the bird flu, in a child.

It's unclear when exactly the child potentially contracted the disease or where. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working on determining how the child was exposed.

This comes just shortly after the Alameda County Public Health Department confirmed a case of bird flu in November in a separate child.

It wasn't immediately made clear how that child was exposed.

The Marin County health department said they began monitoring the bird flu in March 2024.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that they will start testing raw milk for bird flu in six states, including California.

The virus is being seen amongst wild birds, poultry, and livestock across the state.