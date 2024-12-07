Expand / Collapse search

Possible bird flu reported in child in Marin County

By
Published  December 7, 2024 7:30pm PST
Health
KTVU FOX 2
article

SONOMA, CA - AUGUST 16: USGS Biologist Science Tech Brooke Hill (R) and wetlands biologist Leonard Liu (L) examine a Western Sandpiper as they test it for the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza August 16, 2006 in Sonoma, California. Officials fro

Expand

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - Marin County Public Health is reporting a possible case of H5N1, also known as the bird flu, in a child.

It's unclear when exactly the child potentially contracted the disease or where. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working on determining how the child was exposed.

This comes just shortly after the Alameda County Public Health Department confirmed a case of bird flu in November in a separate child.

It wasn't immediately made clear how that child was exposed.

The Marin County health department said they began monitoring the bird flu in March 2024.

Featured

California: Raw milk to be tested for bird flu in six states, USDA says
article

California: Raw milk to be tested for bird flu in six states, USDA says

Raw milk across several states will be tested after an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) strain H5N1 in March of this year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that they will start testing raw milk for bird flu in six states, including California.

The virus is being seen amongst wild birds, poultry, and livestock across the state. 