Power outage affects San Francisco's North Beach, Nob Hill, Chinatown, and Financial District

A power outage is affecting a large portion of San Francisco's northeastern corner Wednesday night.

Pacific Gas and Electric's Outage Center map shows the outage affecting North Beach, Chinatown, Nob Hill, Russian Hill and the Financial District. The outages were all reported in the 9 o'clock hour. The utility says on their website they expect power to be restored for some areas as early as 11:15 p.m. but others will have to wait until after midnight.

A PG&E spokesperson said just after 9 p.m. that approximately 9,454 customers were impacted. "Crews are on scene investigating the cause of the outage," the spokesperson said. The utility did not specify where exactly the crews were responding to.

There are posts on social media that show smoking utility holes in the area of Clay Street with the smell of burning rubber emanating from them. Video shows portions of Clay St. being blocked off to traffic. The fire department is on hand as seen in the video.

KTVU has reached out to the fire department and SFPD for more information but has not yet heard back.