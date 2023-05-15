Power restored to most customers after outage in Daly City area

article

A power outage that affected an estimated 5,600 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in the Daly City area on Monday morning has been mostly resolved, PG&E officials said.

As of 11:30 a.m., two customers remained without power, according to PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian.

PG&E's online map inaccurately listed the outage as affecting 50,936, she said. An estimated 5,600 were without power in Daly City, South San Francisco and Colma.

The outage was caused by downed power lines and wasn't related to an underground electrical vault fire in Daly City that was posted on social media by the North County Fire Authority, Sarkissian said.

PG&E crews are investigating what caused the lines to come down