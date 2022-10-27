Powerball ticket worth $1.5 million sold at Los Gatos gas station

A lucky person in the Bay Area just became $1.5 million richer.

A Mobil gas station in Los Gatos sold a winning Powerball ticket Wednesday night's drawing worth $1.5 million after a customer matched five of the Powerball numbers, according to the California Lottery. Another player in Rancho Cucamonga also won $1.5 million.

However, no one matched all six of the winning numbers — the jackpot, which means the big prize has grown to $800 million.

On Thursday, customers flocked to the Mobil gas station in Los Gatos where the winning ticket was sold, for another shot at the Powerball Jackpot.

"It just makes it real. It means that there's a chance for anybody," one customer said.

Added another, "You just gotta pick the numbers and hope you're gonna hit."

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.

The odds of winning the grand prize is long, a one in 292.2 million chance.

The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.

The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.