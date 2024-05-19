Powerball ticket worth $3 million sold in California

Feeling lucky?

No tickets matched all six numbers for the $750 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to swell. Right now, it's sitting at an estimated $88 million for Monday's drawing.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 19, 36, 37, 42, 59, and Powerball 19.

Although there was no jackpot winner, one person in California matched five numbers, according to the California Lottery. That lucky ticket worth a whopping $3,181,602 was sold at Q Quick Mart located at 540-42 N. Magnolia Avenue in Anaheim.

California lottery players do have luck on their side when it comes to Powerball. All four of the largest Powerball jackpots ever were won in California, including the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, a $2.04 jackpot won in November 2022 by Edwin Castro.

But dream big - there is a 1 in about 292.2 million chance of scoring a Powerball jackpot, according to the lottery.

A lucky winner in Monday’s drawing would be able to choose to receive the money in annuitized payments or take the estimated lump sum.

Meanwhile, no one won the Mega Millions jackpot during Friday’s drawing, sending the grand prize for Tuesday’s drawing to an estimated $421 million, according to Mega Millions.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday.

Good luck!