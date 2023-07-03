Preemptive action by victim helps Livemore police identify stolen catalytic converter

article

Livermore police were able to identify the owner of a stolen catalytic converter due to its spray-painted shield and an etched license plate, authorities tweeted Monday morning.

Less than a month ago, Alameda County authorities arrested six people in connection with a Bay Area catalytic converter theft operation. The task force recovered nearly 250 catalytic converters along with $260,000 in cash and stolen items, police said.

Police were able to link the catalytic converter to its owner, a resident of Livermore, because the converter's shield had "Livermore Police" spray-painted on it, along with an etched license plate, the police department said in a tweet.

Police said the victim had attended a catalytic converter etching event at Los Positas College before her converter was stolen in May.

The event was organized by Livermore Police in partnership with Las Positas College's Automotive Technology Department, and both plan to hold another etching event this fall.