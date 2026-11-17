The Brief A pregnant Modesto woman says ICE agents pepper-sprayed and detained her during a protest outside the Stanislaus County Jail on Sunday. Lizbeth Vargas Andrade said she was held for several hours and denied a medical examination and contact with her attorney before being released and evaluated at a hospital, where she learned her baby was unharmed. The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to a request for comment.



A pregnant Modesto woman says ICE agents pepper-sprayed and detained her during a protest outside the Stanislaus County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

Lizbeth Vargas Andrade and her attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, said agents forced her onto her stomach and pepper-sprayed her in the face.

Video shows encounter with ICE agents

Vargas Andrade said her husband recorded video showing ICE agents attempting to remove a man from a minivan in the jail’s parking lot.

At the beginning of the footage, Vargas Andrade is seen in the background with two agents. About a minute into the video, she appears on the other side of the minivan, yelling at an agent and following him closely around the vehicle.

The video appears to show the agent turning around to detain her.

"This was something I never expected, especially from ICE agents, and knowing that I'm a United States citizen," Vargas Andrade said. "I was using all my rights to protest and to record and show everybody in the world what was going on, but unfortunately this did happen. And being pregnant, my first thought was my baby, my kids, what was going to happen."

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Woman describes detainment

What they're saying:

Vargas Andrade said she was taken to an ICE facility and held for several hours. She said she was denied a medical examination and prevented from contacting her attorney.

After her release, she said, she was evaluated at a hospital, where she learned her baby was unharmed.

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to a request for comment on the incident.