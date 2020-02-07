Expand / Collapse search

Preliminary report reveals no engine failure in deadly Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Published 
Updated 34 mins ago
Kobe Bryant
Associated Press
article

LOS ANGELES - Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of engine failure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Jan. 26 crash killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star, his teenage daughter and seven others. The helicopter crashed into a mountain outside Los Angeles.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 