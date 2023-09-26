President Biden arrives in South Bay courting voters & donors

The Tuesday evening rush-hour had more traffic difficulties than usual. This, as President Joe Biden arrived for his third Northern California visit in six months.

Air Force One landed roughly 30 minutes ahead of schedule at Moffett Field in Mountain View. After a smooth touchdown, Mr. Biden exited the aircraft, and met briefly with Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Susan Ellenberg, and NASA Acting Deputy Center Director David Korsmeyer.

Then the president walked across the tarmac for some personal time with several dozen supporters who had come out to greet him.

"I shared with the president that I had changed my citizenship, to vote for him and Obama in 2012. And he just reached in and gave me a hug. So it was very exciting to have met him," said Juliette Barraza. Added Lisa Glover-Gardin, "I told him how happy I was to have an adult as president. And was looking forward to him running again. And looking forward to voting for him again. Because he must be re-elected."

The 2024 campaign is part of the reason President Biden is in the South Bay for two days. After leaving Moffett field around 5 p.m., the president headed to Atherton for a private fundraiser Tuesday evening.

The president will hold a meeting, Wednesday, with some of his advisors on science and technology policy. And before departing Wednesday afternoon, he’ll attend two more fund-raisers.

