President Biden in Bay Area to raise money, address climate change

President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in the Bay Area Monday afternoon for a two-day visit focused on climate change initiatives and fundraising for his re-election campaign.

His first stop will be at Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Center, located near Moffett Field, where he is expected to announce a $600 million funding package aimed at addressing climate change.

Local experts have identified California as a prime candidate for receiving this funding due to recent devastating wildfires and the extended winter weather experienced earlier this year.

The president's visit to the Bay Area goes beyond discussions on climate change, as he will devote a significant portion of his time appealing to donors to support his bid for re-election.

According to Dave McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University, California serves as an ATM for American politics, with candidates, especially Democrats, having additional incentives to mobilize voters.

McCuan explained that by engaging 8,000 to 12,000 voters per district in four or five congressional districts, Democrats could secure a victory in the House in 2024.

Of the $500 million funding package, approximately $67 million is expected to be allocated towards California's electric grid. This investment aims to mitigate the risk of public safety power shutoffs that often occur during the state's hottest days.

During his visit, President Biden will also attend campaign fundraisers in Los Gatos and Atherton, with another event planned for Marin on Tuesday.