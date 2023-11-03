Protest at Port of Oakland over ship headed to Israel

People protested Friday morning at the Port of Oakland around a US government ship that is reportedly headed to Israel.

About 8 a.m., there were a couple dozen people with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

They say they have learned the ship, the Cape Orlando, is on its way to Tacoma, Wash.

Protesters believe the ship will be loaded with weapons and military equipment and will eventually head to Israel.

The group says they're protesting the loss of innocent lives in Gaza and they called for an immediate ceasefire.

Hamas terrorists killed 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7 and kidnapped more than 200 people, many of them young people who were attending a desert concert on a Jewish holiday.

Israel has responded to this act of terrorism through airstrikes and ground troops in an effort to root out Hamas in Gaza, where civilian Palestinians also live.

More than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed since then.