Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy USNS Harvey Milk along SF Embarcadero

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied along San Francisco's Embarcadero on Friday outside a U.S. Naval ship named after civil rights leader Harvey Milk.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Pier 32, where they blocked traffic. The protesters claimed the ship is headed for Gaza to provide support for Israel.

A Navy spokesperson refuted that claim, saying the ship is headed directly to Norfolk, Virginia, where it will not be deployed for at least a year.

The rallies remained peaceful and no arrests were made.

But some protesters scaled the fence and approached the ship, chaining themselves to the gangway. It is not clear if any arrests were made from that act of demonstration.

SkyFOX above USNS Harvey Milk in San Francisco, March 28, 2024.

SFPD said they facilitated and monitored the protest as early as around 11:30 a.m. Police removed the protesters chained to the gangway by using bolt cutters.

The protest happened shortly after a welcome ceremony aboard the vessel. The USNS Harvey Milk is the first Navy ship to be named after an openly gay person and one of six named after civil rights pioneers.

Milk served in the Navy before coming to San Francisco, achieving the rank of lieutenant, junior grade.

He later became the first openly-gay elected official in California.

"Though Harvey Milk distinguished himself, he had to hide a very important part of himself, worse yet, forced out of the Navy," said Rear Adm. Richard Meyer with the U.S. Navy.

The USNS Harvey Milk is part of a class of ships that will provide fuel and cargo for Navy warships.

Featured article