Progress continues on wildfires burning across Bay Area

The Bay Area has been devastated by several major wildfires around the region, from the Santa Cruz mountains to Lake Berryessa.

Cal Fire said many of them were sparked by a "lightning siege" or dry lightning strikes that started on Aug. 15. The fires have become some of the largest in California history.

The wildfires have been blamed for multiple deaths, the destruction of hundreds of homes, and an extended period of unhealthy air in many parts of the Bay Area.

Thousands of residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return as fire crews continue to gain ground on the wildfires and containment grows.

MAP - August 20, 2020. The Meyers and Wallbridge fires are burning near the Sonoma County Coast. The LNU Lightning Complex fire is made up of 7 fires in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo Counties. The SCU Lightning Complex fire is the combination o Expand

Here are the latest details about the size and damage from each blaze:

LNU Lightning Complex

Where: Sonoma, Napa, Solano, and Lake counties

Size: 375,209 acres

Containment: 63%

Injuries: 4 civilians

Fatalities: 3 in Napa County; 2 in Solano County

Structures Destroyed: 1,209

Structures Threatened: 5,378

Structures Damaged: 193

CZU Lightning Complex

Where: Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties

Size: 84,860 acres

Containment: 39%

Injuries: 1 civilian

Fatalities: 1 person

Structures Destroyed: 1,361 in total (of that 861 were homes)

Structures Threatened: 6,759

Structures Damaged: 132

SCU Lightning Complex

Where: Portions of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties

Size: 383,157 acres

Containment: 60%

Injuries: 2 civilians, 3 first responders

Fatalities: 0 person

Structures Destroyed: 40

Minor structures destroyed: 64

Structures Threatened: 20,065

Structures Damaged: 18

The three wildfires have burned a combined 843,226 acres.