Progress continues on wildfires burning across Bay Area
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KTVU) - The Bay Area has been devastated by several major wildfires around the region, from the Santa Cruz mountains to Lake Berryessa.
Cal Fire said many of them were sparked by a "lightning siege" or dry lightning strikes that started on Aug. 15. The fires have become some of the largest in California history.
The wildfires have been blamed for multiple deaths, the destruction of hundreds of homes, and an extended period of unhealthy air in many parts of the Bay Area.
Thousands of residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return as fire crews continue to gain ground on the wildfires and containment grows.
MAP - August 20, 2020. The Meyers and Wallbridge fires are burning near the Sonoma County Coast. The LNU Lightning Complex fire is made up of 7 fires in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo Counties. The SCU Lightning Complex fire is the combination o
Here are the latest details about the size and damage from each blaze:
LNU Lightning Complex
Where: Sonoma, Napa, Solano, and Lake counties
Size: 375,209 acres
Containment: 63%
Injuries: 4 civilians
Fatalities: 3 in Napa County; 2 in Solano County
Structures Destroyed: 1,209
Structures Threatened: 5,378
Structures Damaged: 193
CZU Lightning Complex
Where: Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties
Size: 84,860 acres
Containment: 39%
Injuries: 1 civilian
Fatalities: 1 person
Structures Destroyed: 1,361 in total (of that 861 were homes)
Structures Threatened: 6,759
Structures Damaged: 132
SCU Lightning Complex
Where: Portions of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties
Size: 383,157 acres
Containment: 60%
Injuries: 2 civilians, 3 first responders
Fatalities: 0 person
Structures Destroyed: 40
Minor structures destroyed: 64
Structures Threatened: 20,065
Structures Damaged: 18
The three wildfires have burned a combined 843,226 acres.