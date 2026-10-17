Prop plane crash in San Jose injures 3, including child

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The Brief The plane crashed near Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Drive around 3:10 p.m. Two adults and a child were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



Three people, including a child, were injured when a small propeller plane crashed in San Jose on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

The San Jose Fire Department said it received a report just before 3:10 p.m. that the plane crashed near Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Drive.

Two adults and a child who were aboard the plane were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the San Jose Police Department said. No other injuries were reported.

The SJFD added that the crash resulted in a minor fuel leak, which was absorbed.

The fire department advised the public to avoid the area as it cleared the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known why the plane crashed, though authorities noted that no other vehicles were involved. The SJPD also said that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.