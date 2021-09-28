Proposal introduced to allow SF sheriff's deputies to work as security guards to combat retail theft

article

New legislation was proposed in San Francisco to allow sheriff's deputies to work as security guards so that businesses can stave off shoplifting.

San Francisco Chronicle reports Supervisor Ahsha Safaí introduced the legislation on Tuesday. The paper reports the deputies would be off duty while conducting these moonlighting efforts. And they wouldn't be paid by the city, instead they'd be on the payroll of private-owned businesses or commercial business districts for the overtime.

San Francisco police officers are already allowed to work in this manner and the program proposal would extend to the sheriff's office.

Interestingly enough, the Chronicle reports while in this role, deputies would still wear their sheriff's deputy outfits and carry their firearms and other department-issued equipment. The supervisor explained that while on security duty, the hired deputies can still make arrests, follow suspects out of the store and even out of state, if need be.

Last week San Francisco's mayor and police chief announced a more coordinated effort to combat the highly-documented problem of brazen thefts from high-end Union Square stores to the stealing of every day necessities at places like Walgreens.

Videos of rampant shoplifting have sparked the ire of those watching on the web and on social media, and has led to the issue being politicized, but the Chronicle reports retail crime in San Francisco is actually down in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic times.