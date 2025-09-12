Proposed Santa Rosa parking fee hike irks businesses and customers

It seems to be a trend for cash-starved cities needing quick money often raise parking fees that also result in parking tickets. The final decision about parking increases will be made by Santa Rosa City Council.

Higher parking prices

What we know:

Faced with a multi-year, multi-million-dollar deficit to balance, the City of Santa Rosa will increase the main business district parking fees.

"I know the businesses on the street are just recovering from Covid. It's taken years," said Santa Rosan Steve Finley.

The one-dollar an hour increase could begin New Year's Day on Fourth Street by Old Courthouse Square and Railroad Square.

Another problem is a "hard out" expiration. You can only park here for three hours and then you have to leave and go to another block. If you stay for more than three hours or park in the same block, you can get a ticket.

Economic impact and confusion

"As far as raising the parking prices, I can tell you it could possibly affect businesses down here. I do believe that would be another deterrent. And, we do get people, you know, commenting on the fact that parking is so difficult," said Jill Schulz, Augie's French Bistro assistant manager.

Beyond meters, the parking kiosks confuse many customers.

"I've gone out myself, many times to help people work on the machines," said Schulz.

"I think it's a bad idea. I think people are gonna find a way to park somewhere else, even if they have to walk several blocks," said Santa Rosan Shelley Cowdrey.

But, some 200 meters, just outside the prime areas, will be removed. This public process that began two years ago could raise a million dollars a year.

"Cities are not immune from any of the economic factors. So we're facing a combination of decreased revenue from the parking and also, increased costs," said Santa Rosa Public Information Officer Misti Wood.

"If they have a budget deficit, then we have to absorb that as well. So, it looks like that's what gonna go through," said Santa Rosan Rob Matteri.

Dig deeper:

Why this might matter to you is a Metropolitan Transportation Commission study that found Bay Area parking revenues are still well below pre-pandemic levels. But inflation has caused double-digit increases and parking agency expenses.

In June, San Anselmo introduced a similar system on its main business street. But overwhelming complaints from businesses and shoppers stopped the program.

"So, if there was some significant issue to this caused down the road that was unforeseen, you know, certainly a conversation to be had in the future as well," said Wood.

"If I got a ticket, I wouldn't come back," said Finley.

Again, council still must approve this.