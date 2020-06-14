Protesters cleared from Bay Bridge after blocking all westbound traffic for hours

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. Sunday, all lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge just west of Treasure Island were being blocked by protesters.

The metering lights at the Bay Bridge toll plaza on the Oakland side have been activated, the CHP advises.

By 7:15 p.m., dozens of police officers were at the scene arresting protesters before the roadway reopened to traffic. Traffic delays are expected to linger well into Sunday evening.

The CHP released the following statement: