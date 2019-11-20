Protesters show up in force to counter Ann Coulter speaking engagement at UC Berkeley

A large protest at UC Berkeley's campus has grown to hundreds of people Wednesday night ahead of a speaking engagement by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Coulter, who has a hard stance on illegal immigration, is set to speak at Wheeler Hall Auditorium at 9 p.m. The event itself, organized by the Berkeley College Republicans, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. However, protesters began gathering with signs and started chanting things like, "Hey, hey! Hey ho! Ann Coulter has got to go!", as early as 6:45 p.m.

Police are securing the area on UC Berkeley's campus where Ann Coulter is expected to speak.

KTVU's Andre Senior is at the scene and says demonstrators do not want the right-wing conservative to speak and said they are willing to do whatever is necessary to make sure that does not happen.

One protester said through a megaphone that he believes if enough people gather outside, the event may be canceled.

Mutual aid is being provided by California Highway Patrol officers who are at the scene in riot gear and have formed lines to barricade protesters from the hall where the event is set to take place.

UC Berkeley Police tweeted "multiple masked protesters" have been arrested at the campus event.

Advertisement

Berkeley and UC Berkeley police departments said they did not want to see a repeat of 2017, when Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos, a British far-right commentator who says he has since gone broke, were scheduled to appear on campus on separate occasions. Coulter's appearance was canceled by the organizer, Young America’s Foundation, a conservative group that pushes "traditional values."

The appearances, part of a 'Free Speech Week' event that former Breitbart editor Yiannopoulos and Coulter were promoting, have cost the university large sums of money in security fees. Yiannopoulos' 20-minute appearance in 2017 cost UC Berkeley more than $800,000.

Bay City News reporter Scott Morris contributed to this report.