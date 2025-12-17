Public backlash after Oakland councilmember appears to make obscene gesture during meeting

An Oakland city councilmember is facing public criticism after video circulated online appearing to show him making an obscene gesture toward the audience during a City Council meeting.

The video, posted to social media, shows Councilmember Ken Houston with what appears to be a raised middle finger partially covering his face during Tuesday night’s meeting at City Hall.

What we know:

Houston declined an on-camera interview but told KTVU by text message that the gesture was a reaction to what he described as a "racially charged environment," claiming people in the chambers were mouthing racist remarks about his Latino heritage.

Cat Brooks, founder and executive director of the Oakland-based Anti-Police Terror Project, offered a different explanation for Houston's gesture. She said the incident occurred in front of several members of her organization following a controversial council vote approving a $2 million expansion of the city’s Flock surveillance camera program.

"During public comment, someone was pointing out the fact that only 20% of the councilmember’s district had voted, which meant only about 6,000 people had voted for him, and he apparently did not like that," Brooks said. "You’re an elected official. You’ve got to have some decorum. You’re a leader, which means you should be leading the way with how we engage with each other."

Brooks also said the incident reflects a broader pattern of what she described as inappropriate behavior by some councilmembers toward members of the public.

"I would like to see Ken stand up and take responsibility for his behavior," Brooks said.

Residents in East Oakland's District 7, which Houston represents, offered mixed reactions.

"If this is the guy who is representing us as a whole, then we need to do better as a community ourselves," Oakland resident James Elliott said.

Others said the incident could influence their vote when Houston next appears on the ballot in 2028.

"That would definitely impact my vote," said Lilly Alvarez. "I wouldn’t vote for him if he’s doing this to just citizens."

Another resident said policy positions ultimately matter more to him than personal conduct.

"You could act stupid, but if your stances are good, I might vote for him anyway," said Greg Arthur.

KTVU reached out to the mayor’s office for comment, but no response had been received by the time this article was published.

