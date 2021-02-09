Leak at Richmond’s Chevron refinery stopped after public health advisory was issued

article

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Community Warning System issued a public health advisory due to an incident at Richmond's Chevron refinery on Tuesday.

The advisory was issued just before 4 p.m. Richmond Fire Department confirmed there was an ongoing leak at the refinery into the Bay. They said the product is unknown.

Shortly after 5 p.m. The city of Richmond put out a Nixle alert that said, "Chevron oil spill has been stopped. Clean-up is in progress."

The advisory is for portions of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.

US Coast Guard and Department of Fish & Game are responding. Richmond Fire is at the scene along with a hazmat team and Chevron Operations. National Response Center and Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 have been notified, the fire department said.

Officials said people with respiratory sensitivities may be affected. Those with sensitivities may experience eye, skin, nose or throat irritation due to the strong smell.

The advisory bulletin said most people would not be affected. It did not elaborate on the incident at the refinery.

A spokesperson for Chevron isssued the following statement:

"At approximately 3 p.m. today, the Richmond Refinery observed a sheen on the water near the Richmond Refinery wharf. Chevron immediately initiated its response protocol, began working to isolate and contain the release, and notified all applicable agencies. The hydrocarbon [chief components of petroleum and natural gas] release has been stopped at this time and clean-up in ongoing. Chevron is fully cooperating with authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard and OSPR. We have issued a community notice and ask the public to remain clear of the area so crews can quickly contain and clean up the released volumes."

A Nixle alert was the first indication of what they called an oil spill in the bay along the wharf and that boats were responding.

The fire department said there are potential offsite impacts. There are reports of oil from wharf south to Keller Beach.

Oil spill near Richmond Chevron refinery.

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia said on Twitter, "There is currently a 5 gallon per minute leak of a petroleum product at the Chevron Richmond Long Wharf."

The Long Wharf is located about a mile off shore from the refinery near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

In an interview on KTVU, Gioia said a containment boom was in place, but that the product had washed to the Richmond shoreline. A contractor is on scene to continue with the clean up.

It was not clear how much of the oil had been spilled. Gioia speculated with the information he was given and considering the estimated amount of time the leak lasted, it could be up to 300 gallons. That estimate was not confirmed.

Gioia said he lives in the area and spoke about the devastating impacts this could have on wildlife and that he's seen it in the past.

"I've seen injured or dead birds when this happened. This was a number of years ago," he said.

East Bay Regional Parks District have closed parks in the area and some beaches are closed.

Officials advise those who experience any symptoms to go inside and rinse off any irritated areas of their body with water.

SkyFOX flew above the scene to get a better look at the situation at the refinery.

For more information go to http://www.cococws.us.