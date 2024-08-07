Puerto Rican artist Young Miko sees sold-out crowd in San Jose

Latin trap and reggaeton artist Young Miko captivated fans during her Bay Area tour stop.

The 26-year-old Puerto Rican artist has become a global sensation and is regarded by fans as a Queer icon.

Miko made her first appearance on the Billboard charts with her full-length debut, "Att.," which reached No. 9 on the Top Latin Albums chart and No. 4 on the Latin Rhythm Albums chart.

At her sold-out San Jose performance on Tuesday, super fan Marazul Bullard said, "I really like that she represents the LGBTQ community. That is really rare for the Latino community. She just brings a lot of awareness."

The artist also had a sold-out show in Sacramento last weekend.

Max Vargas, Vice President of Economic Justice for the Latino Community Foundation said, "I'm excited for us as listeners, as attendees, as concert-goers, but also as folks who are going to benefit from what I'm seeing as an economic renaissance."

Miko is scheduled for a second show Wednesday night in San Jose because of her popularity in the Bay Area.