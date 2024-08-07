Puerto Rican artist Young Miko sees sold-out crowd during San Jose tour stop

Latin trap and reggaeton artist Young Miko captivated fans during her Bay Area tour stop.

The 26-year-old Puerto Rican artist has become a global sensation and is regarded by fans as a Queer icon.

Miko made her first appearance on the Billboard charts with her full-length debut, "Att.," which reached No. 9 on the Top Latin Albums chart and No. 4 on the Latin Rhythm Albums chart.

At her sold-out San Jose performance on Tuesday, superfan Marazul Bullard said, "I really like that she represents the LGBTQ community. That is really rare for the Latino community. She just brings a lot of awareness."

The artist also had a sold-out show in Sacramento last weekend.

Max Vargas, Vice President of Economic Justice for the Latino Community Foundation said, "I'm excited for us as listeners, as attendees, as concert-goers, but also as folks who are going to benefit from what I'm seeing as an economic renaissance."

Miko is scheduled for a second show Wednesday night in San Jose because of her popularity in the Bay Area.