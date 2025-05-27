QTAPI Pride: San Francisco march celebrates identity amid federal rollbacks

The Brief March organizers called for visibility, justice, and belonging for queer and trans AAPI communities Leaders pledged to defend LGBTQ funding amid federal cuts



San Francisco’s Queer and AAPI communities came together Tuesday evening in a vibrant display of identity, unity, and pride.

They marched not only to celebrate who they are, but to affirm their belonging in a nation where, they say, growing political hostility threatens their safety and visibility.

"I've worn many hats, heels, but today I'm standing here with my whole truth and let me tell you we are not just surviving, we are thriving," said Kiki Krunch.

She is a drag performer, trans woman of color, immigrant, activist, and organizer of the inaugural QTAPI Strong: March for Resilience, Justice & Belonging.

The event marked the launch of the Queer and Trans Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (QTAPI) coalition’s first official march. It's a space created to spotlight identities often overlooked in broader LGBTQ and AAPI movements.

Mayor Daniel Lurie addressed the crowd and presented a city proclamation honoring the occasion.

"I am proud to proclaim May 27, 2025 QTAPI Day in the City and County of San Francisco," he said.

"We also know that we are known all over the world as a place where people are allowed to love who they want to love and be who they want to be. A place where people seek safe harbor and must continue that legacy forward," Lurie said.

A march for resilience in uncertain times

QTAPI Week is scheduled between Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Pride Month. This year, however, the celebration comes at a time of mounting concern over federal policy shifts.

The Trump administration recently canceled grants related to LGBTQ health research, with the National Institutes of Health stating the projects no longer align with agency priorities.

"The organizations that have kept LGBTQ people, trans people, queer people alive are at risk of losing incredible amounts of funding," said Sister Roma, a longtime drag performer and activist. "So what I'm doing is, I'm continuing to do the work that I've always done and that is to work to raise awareness to these issues and to raise money."

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu vowed to take action.

"From the perspective of my City Attorney's Office, we will be evaluating the situation with all these cuts and figure out where we can defend our federal funding," Chiu said.

Lance Toma, CEO of the San Francisco Community Health Center, spoke of resilience in the face of backlash.

"As we face the ongoing assaults, the attacks on DEI and gender ideology, we must stand strong," Toma said. "Our QTAPI community is as strong as we are, because of the incredible diversity and history of our queer, trans, API community in the Bay Area."

QTAPI Week wraps up Thursday with a closing daylong block party in San Francisco’s Castro District.

The Source: KTVU Interviews, AP