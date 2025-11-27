Quake hits San Juan Bautista in Central California

article

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck Central California on Thanksgiving Day, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck just before 1 p.m. near San Juan Bautista, prompting a handful of calls into the KTVU newsroom roughly 85 miles away.

The epicenter of Thursday's earthquake was not too far away from a cluster of earthquakes on Wednesday that rattled the South Bay near Gilroy.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

According to Robert de Groot, a scientist with the USGS, the earthquake on Thursday was centered closer to the San Andreas Fault.

And the cluster of quakes on Wednesday were closer to the Calaveras Fault.

There are about 50 earthquakes a day in California, de Groot said.