Racism suspected in some San Francisco vandalism

Police are investigating dozens of vandalism cases in various neighborhoods in San Francisco that have taken place in the past two weeks.

Investigators say the cases could be connected.

Those responsible have been seen on scooters and using sling-shots.

Police say so far, there are ten cases in Chinatown.

Surveillance video shows a man walking up with a scooter and using a sling-shot to vandalize Hon's Wun-Tun House on Kearny Street.

It happened at 5AM Saturday.

Owner Amanda Yan points to three spots where the her glass door and windows have been damaged.

She says the vandalism is adding to her financial struggle coping with the loss of business due to the pandemic.

"I feel upset," says Yan.

On Grant Avenue, the owner of Bow Hon Restaurant had to pick up the pieces of his shattered window.

It was broken early Monday morning.

In Cantonese, Sherman Wong tells KTVU he'll do everything he can to keep his business afloat.

It's been his livelihood for nearly 25 years.

Police say similar attacks have taken place in other commercial corridors including Ocean Avenue.

"We have a lot of cases put together. We're actively searching for the suspect," Police Captain Julian Ng.

He says not all the businesses vandalized with a slingshot are Asian-owned.

But one restaurant owner says she suspects some of the vandalism may be racially-motivated.

"It's just been really, really disappointing," says Jaynery Mak who owns Dim Sum Corner.

She says her windows were struck by a slingshot last Thursday and again Saturday.

"I was born and educated here in San Francisco. This is the worse I've ever seen the city and crime," says Mak.

"I've sent an email to the mayor and the board of supes," says Eva Lee with the Chinatown Merchants Association.

She says she's asked city leaders to help put a stop to the attacks, "It's relentless. This is actually outrageous to me, all that's happened. You know it's anti-Asian."

The Merchants Association says it is working on getting surveillance cameras installed along Grant Avenue by September.

Police say they've stepped up patrols and that they're working with a nonprofit to provide relief funds to help business owners pay for repairs.

Investigators have not said if the same person is vandalizing all the businesses.