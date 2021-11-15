Racist graffiti found in Oakland, protest against hate in Los Gatos

Racist graffiti was discovered at a market in Oakland's Chinatown over the weekend.

Carl Chan, the president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce told KTVU the graffiti was found outside of New Tin's Market on Sunday.

The Chinatown area has been on high alert as the number of racial attacks has increased in the past year.

Meanwhile, further south in Los Gatos, 2,500 people on Sunday marched against hate speech and hate crimes.

Protesters marched from Fisher Middle School to the Los Gatos Civic Center. Organizers said it may have been the largest demonstration ever held in Los Gatos.

Organizers planned the event after racist and homophobic graffiti was found around town.

