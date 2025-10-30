Raiders donate $250K to help Bay Area high school repair fire damaged football field

The Brief The Las Vegas Raiders have donated $250K to help repair a high school football field charred in a fire. The fire at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord happened in August. It severely damaged the school's football field, preventing home games.



An East Bay high school football field that was damaged in a fire over the summer has been repaired thanks to some help from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Oakland NFL team donated $250,000 to fund the restoration of the field at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord.

The backstory:

The damage was caused by a fire in August. The field had recently been outfitted with a brand new artificial turf when the fire destroyed a big section of it.

Concord police said surveillance images pointed to a group, possibly made up of juveniles, setting off fireworks on the field, causing the damage. There have been no updates on any arrests in the case.

Games moved

The damage prevented the team from hosting home games at the start of the season. The season home opener was held at Concord High School.

"We are in shock, it's kind of a tragedy," Coach Fetuao Mua had said following the fire. "I feel bad for the students."

The football team's home games were moved to nearby locations during the field's repair.

"The team played at various other sites including Concord HS and College Park HS for home games," a district spokesperson explained to KTVU.

What we know:

The Raiders got word of the incident and donated $250,000, which covers the insurance deductible, according to Mt. Diablo Unified School District officials, who said the total cost for repairs amounted to about $350,000.

"As a lifelong Raiders fan and past season ticket holder, I couldn't be more pleased with their generous contribution," district Superintendent Adam Clark said in a statement. "The Mt. Diablo High School student body, alumni and community deserve a learning environment that they can be proud of."

The repairs were conducted in two stages.

New artificial turf was laid on the damaged section of the field last month, according to the district.

MDUSD officials said earlier this month a special-ordered center logo was placed on the turf.

The field with the new logo is set to be officially unveiled at the high school's homecoming game at 7 p.m. on Friday against rival Ygnacio Valley High School.

