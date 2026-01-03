Rain and king tides continue to flood Bay Area communities

article

The Brief King tides and precipitation are continuing to cause flooding in Bay Area communities Saturday. Flooding in Larkspur was significant enough to cause furniture to float down the street, and vehicles traveling in the area were forced to drive through several inches of water. A coastal flood warning was established for the area on Friday, and remains in effect for the San Francisco Bay through 2 p.m. Saturday.



King tides and precipitation are continuing to cause flooding in Bay Area communities Saturday, with significant pooling occurring in northern areas such as Marin County.

Local perspective:

Laine Hendricks, Public Information Officer for the County of Marin, told KTVU that Saturday’s flooding was comparable to the previous day’s, and that it was occurring in areas that the county had anticipated, namely Lucky Drive in Larkspur, North San Pedro Road near Chinacamp and Manzanita in Southern Marin.

"We were lucky last night’s rain came at low tide, and now that it’s high tide there, there’s very little precipitation," Hendricks said.

Still, flooding in the area of Lucky Drive was significant enough to cause furniture to float down the street, and vehicles traveling in the area were forced to drive through several inches of water.

A coastal flood warning was established for the area on Friday, and remains in effect for the San Francisco Bay through 2 p.m. Saturday. (Jaden Schaul)

The backstory:

A coastal flood warning was established for the area on Friday, and remains in effect for the San Francisco Bay through 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said up to 2.5 feet of inundation is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines.

Responders closed Lucky Drive in Larkspur shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, ahead of the peak high tide. In some areas, nearly 3 feet of standing water was reported.

Meteorologists said this week’s king tides are being amplified by a supermoon and the alignment of the sun, Earth, and moon, which creates a strong gravitational pull and leads to higher-than-normal tide levels.