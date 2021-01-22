Rainbows appear over the Bay Area after intermittent showers
On and off showers around the Bay Area cleared the way for a beautiful surprise Friday— rainbows.
Many residents woke up to the sound of rain knocking against their windows as showers moved through the region. Some lucky viewers captured images of rainbows stretched across the sky.
KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said the wet weather pattern could stick around until next week.
Glimpse of a rainbow over Novato. (Photo courtesy: Gail Enos)