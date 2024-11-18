Raising Cane's brings new location to this Bay Area city

article

Raising Cane's is expanding in the Bay Area.

The fast-food restaurant, known for fried chicken fingers, is opening a new location in Colma on Tuesday, at 123 Colma Blvd.

This location is the chain's first on the Peninsula.

The doors will open at 9 a.m., with a grand opening event featuring performances and a DJ, marking Raising Cane's 100th restaurant in California. Raising Cane's also has locations in Oakland, Hayward, and Fairfield.

Featured article

"Chicken Finger fans rejoice! No longer will you have to cross the bridge over to the East Bay to enjoy our crave-able Chicken Finger meals as we step onto the Peninsula," said Chris Esteban, area leader of restaurants for the company.

The restaurant said there would be giveaways at the grand opening event with 100 customers winning free Cane's for a year.

The Colma location has a double-lane drive-thru for quick service and a spacious outdoor patio.