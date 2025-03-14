Raising Cane's to open another location in this Bay Area city

The fast-food chicken restaurant Raising Cane's is coming to San Francisco.

The Louisiana-based company will open its seventh Bay Area location at Stonestown Galleria in 2026. This will be Raising Cane's first San Francisco location.

The nearest locations to San Francisco are in Oakland and Colma.

Another restaurant will soon be opening in San Jose as well. The location at 2398 Evergreen Place will open April 1, the company says.

The restaurant is known for its fried chicken fingers and dipping sauce.

Raising Cane's has opened several locations in the Bay Area in recent years, including Fairfield, Hayward and Vacaville.

