Rallies and marches planned by community groups as federal agents descend on Bay Area

Bay Area residents are quickly organizing themselves ahead of the arrival and deployment of federal troops on Thursday. Multiple protests were announced within hours of the news breaking on Wednesday afternoon.

Bay Resistance, a community organization dedicated to "(advancing) racial, economic, climate and gender justice," announced plans for a "Free the Bay" press conference at San Francisco City Hall at noon on Thursday.

The flyer bills the event as "Bay Area leaders (uniting) against Trump's invasion threats," and states there will be "over 150 faith, labor and community organizations" that will share plans to protect communities from militarized attacks.

Following that press conference, the group is planning a rally and march at Embarcadero Plaza at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.

"ICE has touched down and is gathering their forces. We are gathering to show united opposition and that we are ready," the organization's website reads.

The group is also planning a second protest, dubbed "ICE out of the Bay", which will be held at local libraries from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at an undetermined future date.

"Join us at your local library to connect with your neighbors and plug in to concrete efforts to keep our neighborhoods and communities safe, including action pods and community patrols," the event page reads.

The group's website offers printable 'Know Your Rights' flyers, outreach materials and posters, and a list of legal resources and Rapid Response Networks throughout the region.

Many community groups and school districts have already offered statements and guidance in preparation for the mass immigration operation.

Local and state officials are also reacting by offering statements, largely condemning the impending arrival of the federal agents. They are saying the operation is meant to inflame tensions and instill fear among immigrant communities.

Several officials are saying residents have the right to protest but are asking those demonstrators to remain peaceful, so as not to provide the federal government a pretext to further militarize communities.