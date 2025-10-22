Federal immigration agents headed to Alameda, Bay Area amid Trump threats

The Brief Over 100 federal agents – some from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection – were sent to the Coast Guard Base Alameda and will begin arriving on Thursday, according KTVU's congressional source, U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon and a report from the San Francisco Chronicle. President Donald Trump and his administration have long threatened to send federal agents and national guard troops into San Francisco and the Bay Area. Several San Francisco officials have condemned Trump’s threats, and the city is prepared to sue the administration if agents and troops are sent.



Scores of federal agents – some from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection – are on their way to the Bay Area.

That’s according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which cited an anonymous source who said that over 100 agents were sent to the Coast Guard Base Alameda and will begin arriving on Thursday.

KTVU independently confirmed with an anonymous congressional source, along with U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon that federal agents are being deployed to the Bay Area.

The City of Alameda released a statement that the Alameda Police Department will not be taking part in the federal government's operation, adding the APD does not enforce federal immigration laws or related civil warrants. The city also advised those who see ICE activity or who "need assistance" to call the Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership at 510-241-4011 for rapid response and immigration legal services.

"Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but we urge people to avoid direct interaction with federal law enforcement," the city said. "The City of Alameda is committed to the values of dignity, inclusivity, and respect for all individuals, regardless of ethnic or national origin, gender, race, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, or immigration status."

KTVU reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, ICE, CBP and Gov. Gavin Newsom and is awaiting a response.

The backstory:

President Donald Trump and his administration have long threatened to send federal agents and national guard troops into San Francisco and the Bay Area, as the federal government has done in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland.

In many of those cases, the National Guard was also sent in order to support immigration enforcement operations.

"We're going to go to San Francisco. The difference is I think they want us in San Francisco," Trump told Fox news on Sunday. "San Francisco was truly one of the great cities of the world. And then 15 years ago it went wrong. It went woke."

Trump has claimed that he can use the Insurrection Act to deploy the National Guard; the president can federalize National Guard members if there's a foreign invasion, a rebellion or a danger of one, or an inability to carry out federal laws with "regular forces."

Judges have already ruled that Trump’s previous deployment of National Guard troops in cities such as Los Angeles is illegal, but the rulings have not thwarted the president.

What they're saying:

Several San Francisco officials have condemned Trump’s threats, with City Attorney David Chiu announcing on Tuesday that he is prepared to take the president to court if he follows through.

"We urge the Court to uphold the bedrock legal principle that domestic law enforcement is not the military’s job," Chiu said. "San Francisco has seen historic drops in crime, and our local law enforcement are more than capable of keeping our city safe while upholding First Amendment rights."

Gov. Gavin Newsom also said California will immediately sue the Trump Administration if the National Guard is sent to the city, adding that Trump is "misleading the public with his false narrative that America, and especially California, is some lawless wasteland. But California is proving him wrong — in the courts and on the facts."

On Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie appeared before the Board of Supervisors, where Supervisor Jackie Fielder expressed her concerns over Trump's threats.

"His comments about our city should not be taken lightly," Fielder said. "And in the Mission we’ve been bracing for this moment, the moment that people stop going to work, when anyone Black or brown can’t freely walk outside without the fear of Trump’s federal agents racially profiling and arresting them. The moment when parents stop sending their kids to school, become too afraid to go get groceries or go to the doctor. What we’ve been preparing for in the Mission is essentially a shutdown, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Covid."

Lurie said his top priority is keeping the city and its residents safe, adding the San Francisco Police Department has had a long-standing policy prohibiting officers from working with federal authorities to carry out immigration enforcement.

"It is not the role of local law enforcement to assist with military operations on our streets," said Mayor Lurie. "San Francisco has had policies like this in place for decades. They help foster trust between law enforcement and communities, and that helps keep our community safe."

Lurie also said his office is in regular communication with immigrant rights groups to make sure they have appropriate resources.