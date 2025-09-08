Rally in San Francisco calls on Newsom to keep his word to fund public transit

More than 100 people attended a hastily-called rally in support of mass transit on Monday. The aim was to urge the governor to make good on a critical loan that transit agencies say they need to continue serving riders.

Public transit nears a breaking point

What we know:

That rally included riders, transit activists and politicians all saying this next week will be critical to determining the fate of mass transit throughout the state.

The large crowd filled San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza and marched to the nearby State of California building demanding Gov. Gavin Newsom commit to a $750 million loan to help transit agencies maintain service. Transit agencies were left worrying over the weekend when the governor's office indicated it wanted to table the loan until next year.

Supporters said that would be too late.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said the loan has been the focus of intense negotiations.

"Since Thursday we have been in hourly, and I mean hourly, communication with the governor and his office to reach an agreement where everyone wins."

By Monday, the governor's office released a statement saying: "We are working closely with all stakeholders on the parameters of a funding deal. Our shared goal is to agree on the terms of a deal by this fall."

What's at stake?

By the numbers:

Transit agencies say the loan is critical to keep them afloat until they can secure more permanent funding.

AC Transit released a statement saying it has a $41.5 million operating deficit this year, and that the bridge loan is critical to serve 3 million passengers each month. Without the loan, AC Transit said there would be cuts.

BART could be looking at a 65%-85% reduction in service, closing two BART lines, running just one train per hour in some cases and halting weekend service.

Riders like Demetrea Hughes, who commutes into San Francisco from Stockton, said that could upend her three-hour daily commute.

"If they're going to limit it to one train per hour that's really going to effect my commute because it's going to impact when Amtrak links with BART and I may be stuck at a station for who knows how long."

Muni could be looking at major disruptions as well, cutting service by half, ending routes at 9 p.m. and getting rid of senior, youth and low-income discounts.

Securing funding

Muni rider Elaine Vescovi said transit needs a steady source of income to prevent that.

"I think they need more funding. More priority," said Vescovi. "It keeps the cars off the streets. It eliminates traffic. It's safer."

The transit agencies will be asking voters to approve a long-term solution in the form of new taxpayer supports for mass transit.

Transit expert Henriette Cornet said this $750 million loan is critical to help get transit agencies to better financial footing in the future and avoid a disruption in service.

"It's not something you can pause and you can wait and think the market can adapt and later it will come back to a normal case. No, if it gets very bad, people may stop using it," she said.

What's next:

Transit agencies, advocates and the governor's office will be meeting tomorrow and Wednesday to work on terms for that loan. Lawmakers hope to have the deal hammered out before they adjourn on Friday.

