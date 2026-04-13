Rates of STDs in San Francisco see ‘significant declines’: report

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The Brief San Francisco saw a 24% decrease in reported syphilis cases, an 18% decrease in chlamydia cases, and a 5% decrease in gonorrhea cases in 2025 compared to 2024. The San Francisco Department of Public Health said the steepest declines in STD cases were among men who have sex with men and transgender women. The department attributed the decline to the distribution of doxy‑PEP – an antibiotic taken after sex that is highly effective at preventing syphilis and chlamydia.



The rates of sexually transmitted diseases in San Francisco saw "significant declines" in 2025, according to new numbers from the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

By the numbers:

San Francisco saw a 24% decrease in reported syphilis cases, an 18% decrease in chlamydia cases, and a 5% decrease in gonorrhea cases in 2025 compared to 2024, the SFDPH said.

"We are excited to see the progress being made in lowering STI diagnoses in San Francisco," said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip. "This STI Awareness Week, we encourage the public to keep up the momentum by taking actions — such as getting tested — to protect their sexual health."

The SFDPH said the steepest declines in STD cases were among men who have sex with men and transgender women, which the department attributed to the distribution of doxy‑PEP – an antibiotic taken after sex that is highly effective at preventing syphilis and chlamydia.

"STI prevention is a key priority for SFDPH, and we are thrilled to see that doxy-PEP is making a difference in our communities," said Director of Health Daniel Tsai. "STI Awareness Week reminds all of us just how important it is to pay attention to our sexual health and learn about the many effective prevention and treatment options that are available."

What you can do:

The SFDPH advised the public to take the following steps this STI Awareness Week and all year long:

Talk with your partners and provider about when you last tested for an STI and make testing part of your regular health routine.

If you test positive for an STI, tell your partners and get treated right away.

Learn about HIV PrEP, which is for people of all genders and more than 99% effective against HIV when taken as directed.

Get vaccinated to help prevent hepatitis A, hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV), meningitis, and mpox infections.

Use condoms for additional protection for you and your partners.