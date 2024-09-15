Reactions over 2nd apparent assassination attempt on Trump: 'Unacceptable'

Almost exactly two months to the day Thomas Matthew Crooks fired off an AR-style rifle in an attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump, tension is heightened once again in a second apparent assassination attempt, this time in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The FBI has detained 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh in the alleged apparent assassination attempt against Trump on Sept. 15 while he was golfing at the Trump International Golf Course.

Ryan Wesley Routh.

A Secret Service officer spotted Routh in the bushes with an AK-47 and fired shots before Routh allegedly fled in a black SUV before he was apprehended by local law enforcement in a neighboring county.

The former president has shared he is safe and well following the incident.

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!" Trump said earlier.

In a Truth Social post, Trump thanked the Secret Service and all those giving well-wishes and sharing concern, saying it was "an interesting day."

"I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE. THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" Trump posted.

In response to the incident, politicians across the nation and the political aisle have shared their thoughts and well-wishes for Trump, condemning the violence.

"I am deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence," said Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I am thankful that former President Trump is safe. I commend the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement partners for their vigilance. As President Biden said, our Administration will ensure the Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to carry out its critical mission."

Harris also tweeted an additional statement condemning the attacks.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi also shared her thoughts on the incident, saying there's never a place for political violence of any kind in America.

Rep. Ro Khanna spoke out against the incident, sharing his relief for Trump's safety and calling two attempts on the former president "unacceptable."

State Sen. Scott Wiener publicly responded to a controversial tweet by Elon Musk, who posted on his account that "no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala," calling it despicable.

The tech mogul endorsed Trump for the presidency after the first assassination attempt. Musk could not be reached for comment.

Wiener did not respond to KTVU's request for comment.