Recall: Straps on specific 4moms infant rockers, swings pose strangulation hazard

Over two million infant rockers and hundreds of thousands of infant swings from the company 4moms are being recalled due to a strangulation hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC is recalling two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers sold in the U.S. An additional 60,000 MamaRoo and 10,000 RockaRoos were sold in Canada.

The recall was issued after reports of two entanglement incidents that involved infants getting caught in the straps that hung underneath the MamaRoo swing while it was not in use.

Pictured are the recalled 4moms MamaRoo models: (left to right) 4M-005, 1037, and 1026. (CPSC)

One 10-month-old child died due to asphyxiation and a second 10-month-old child suffered bruising on his neck before he was rescued by a caregiver, according to CPSC.

MamaRoo model number location. (CPSC)

Only MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness — versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037) — are being recalled.

Recalled RockaRoo model 4M-012. (CPSC)

The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall.

Any RockaRoos bearing the model number 4M-012 located on the bottom of the unit is also included in the recall.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide, and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250, according to CPSC.

"Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers, place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access and contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use," according to the CPSC website.

4moms is contacting all known consumers of these specific rockers and swings directly but encourages anyone who has yet to be contacted by calling 877-870-7390 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. E.T. Monday through Friday.

The company can also be contacted via email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com or online at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/ or https://www.4moms.com .

