Recology to repay San Franciscans $94.5M in overcharged garbage fees

A San Francisco waste collecting company must repay customers $94.5 million in overpaid fees and interest, City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced on Thursday.

Recology San Francisco agreed to lower rates and to reimburse ratepayers for overcharges that were uncovered during an investigation into public corruption tied to former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

The total savings to ratepayers from today’s agreement is more than $100 million and covers a four-year rate period from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2021.

This is an appalling case for our residents and businesses who have been overpaying their trash rates for years. The good news is that thanks to the City Attorney, they will be getting that money back now." — San Francisco Mayor London Breed

Under the settlement, Recology will also lower residential and commercial refuse rates starting on April 1, 2021, which will save ratepayers $6.1 million from April 2021 through June 2021, the city said.

Advertisement

Recology was one of 24 companies that were subpoenaed last year for ties to corruption with Nuru, former San Francisco Public Utilities Commission General Manager Harlan Kelly, former Department of Building Inspection Director Tom Hui, and others.