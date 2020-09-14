Record continues: 28 days of consecutive bad air in Bay Area

article

The bad air record continues: Monday marks 28 days of consecutive Spare the Air alerts in the Bay Area and the region will remain in the "unhealthy" zone for breathing.

Meteorologists say that smoke and haze will persist at least through Thursday, although increasing winds may bring day-by-day improvements to air quality.

The rest of the week is predicted to have "moderate" levels.

The bad air is a result of the raging wildfires along the West Coast.

People are encouraged to stay indoors with windows and doors closed, and avoid physical exertion outdoors.