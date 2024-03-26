Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico citizens reported missing in Baltimore bridge collapse

Rescue efforts set to resume Wednesday morning will be focused on recovering six missing construction workers who were on the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore when a cargo ship rammed into one of the bridge towers, causing the entire 1.6-mile bridge span to collapse early Tuesday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said investigators plan to retrieve the voyage recorder on board the Dali, a 984-foot container ship that had been leaving the Port of Baltimore around 1:30a.m. Tuesday, when it reportedly lost power and issued a mayday call.

Nighttime video captured the moments before the crash. It shows puffs of black smoke coming from the vessel and its lights flickering on and off. Then, the video shows the ship as it struck one of the bridge's support towers, causing one side of the span to collapse first and then the other side crashes into the water.

A company Brawner Builders said its construction crew was filling potholes in the middle of the bridge when it collapsed. Two people were pulled from the water.

Officials with Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico said their citizens are among the six missing people.

State officials say the ship had left the Baltimore Port bound for Sri Lanka and had been moving at 8 knots or about 9 miles per hour when it reportedly lost power and control of steering.

"A loss of power is, is one of the worst things that can happen, particularly at that moment where the vessel is already in restricted waters. It could mean the loss of the main propulsion,or the ability to move in the water, it could mean the loss of steering, communications, the loss of bridge equipment, which is providing you with your position and heading information. So there really is few things that are scarier than a loss of power in restricted waters," Captain Michael Burns, Jr. with the Maritime Center For Responsible Energy said.

The ship's regulator in Singapore said the crew reported they dropped anchor to try and slow the vessel before impact, and issued a mayday call.

A police dispatcher put out a call to stop traffic on the bridge, but there are no reports of an evacuation order for the construction crew.

Structural engineer Emily Guglielmo, the President of the Structural Engineers Association of Northern California, says it was heartbreaking to see the collapse.

"The design of it, a steel-trussed bridge is a relatively common bridge structure, especially for its time," Guglielmo said.

Guglielmo says engineers will be analyzing this case, searching for any lessons that can be used to help better protect bridge infrastructure elsewhere.

"There are different opportunities for bumper-type systems that include potentially bringing gravel from the sea bed to the top so it's physically not possible for a boat to strike. It would be grounded before it got there," Guglielmo said.

The Coast Guard and Maryland authorities said the rescue had turned to a recovery by Tuesday evening and suspended recovery operations overnight do to safety concerns.

"The last thing we want to do is put divers in the water with changing currents, low temperatures, very poor visibility," said Maryland Secretary of State Police Roland L. Butler, Jr..

A community vigil was held Tuesday night for those impacted by the collapse, honored the Baltimore Police first responders.

President Biden promised federal funds to rebuild the bridge and reopen the port.

"I expect Congress to support my effort. This is going to take some time, but the people of Baltimore can count on us though to stick with them," President Biden said.