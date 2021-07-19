Red flag warning canceled, but we're not out of the woods

A Red flag warning that included parts of the dry Bay Area hills and mountains has been canceled Monday.

Instead, KTVU Meteorologist Steve Paulson says to expect a more tropical pattern for Monday's weather. Forecast highs will range from the 60s to the 90s, depending on whether you're inland or closer to the coast.

The 24-hour warning was out of fear that thunderstorms would increase fire danger for the East Bay Hills, North Bay mountains, Diablo Range and the Santa Cruz mountains, the National Weather Service said.

"Much of the monsoonal moisture tracked offshore overnight and did not result in thunderstorm activity," read a statement the service issued early Monday that was shared by the Santa Rosa Fire Department on Twitter at 5:36 a.m. Monday.

It was a scary thought for those in Santa Rosa who have lost their homes due to wild fires.

Fire crews say they are still prepared despite the warning's cancellation.

"Given what we've been through here with the Kincaid, the Walbridge, the Myers, the Glass, the Nuns, the Tubbs, there's a lot of fire history in this community now and all the more reason to upstaff and have additional firefighters on hand given the potential," Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Firefighters say it's a good reminder and time to prepare with an emergency to-go kit in case a wild fire sparks evacuations in your area. It should include non-perishable foods, cash, important documents and a first-aid kit.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

