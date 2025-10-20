BART line closures poised to cause delays on Monday morning commutes

A "major delay" in the Transbay Tube on the San Francisco Line is causing problems in all directions, Bay Area Rapid Transit said on Monday morning.

The transit agency says trains are currently single-tracking along the Transbay Tube. The root of the cause is an equipment problem on the track near the Embarcadero.

As of 6:30 a.m. there is no Red Line service. To head to the Millbrae station, passengers will need to take the shuttle train between SFO and Millbrae, and then transfer to the Yellow Line (Antioch-SFO), BART said.

There is also no Green Line service at this time. SF bound riders will need to take an Orange/Richmond train and transfer to a Blue/Daly City train. Passengers heading to the East Bay will need to take a Blue/Dublin train and transfer to an Orange/Berryessa train.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KTVU for updates.