'The Record Man' founder Gary Saxon in Redwood City dies at 82

The Brief Gary Saxon, the founder of the iconic Redwood City store "The Record Man," passed away last month at the age of 82. Established in 1988, the specialty shop gained a cult following and is estimated to house a massive inventory of roughly 1 million records.The community will honor Saxon's legacy with a celebration of life scheduled at the store on Saturday, July 25. The store plans to hold Saxon's favorite event, its famous parking lot sale on August 22 and August 23, featuring 50,000 records alongside thousands of CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, and video games available for $1 each.



Honoring a Bay Area vinyl legend

The Record Man in Redwood City.

A Redwood City community is preparing to honor the legacy of a local business icon who spent decades curating one of the Bay Area's most expansive music collections.

'The Record Man'

Gary Saxon, affectionately known to generations of music lovers as "The Record Man," died last month at the age of 82.

This month, the store plans to host a community celebration of life on Saturday, providing an opportunity for friends and patrons to share stories, eat food, and listen to music.

Saxon opened the specialty shop in 1988, quickly gaining a cult following driven by his quirky commercials and an uncompromising catchphrase: "If you can’t find it at the Record Man, it doesn’t exist."

"People come from all over to see this store, not because you just love vinyl, but because this is where you’re going to find everything," said his daughter, Athena Saxon, while showcasing the store's maze-like layout, which includes dedicated sections like an Elvis and Beatles wall. "This is the place, if you can’t find it anywhere else, you’ll find it here."

A photo of Gary Saxon who founded The Record Man.

A massive inventory left in limbo

With Saxon's passing, the future of the iconic storefront remains in limbo.

The building has been sold, and it is currently unclear how long the store will remain open. The shop is estimated to hold approximately 1 million records.

The collection is so vast that the business utilizes several large shipping containers for back stock. The property also features an annex building fully stocked with thousands of CDs, video games, and additional vinyl records.

To honor Saxon's memory, the store plans to hold his favorite event, its famous parking lot sale on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, featuring 50,000 records alongside thousands of CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, and video games available for $1 each.

"The great part about shopping at the Record Man, is that you never know what you’re going to find," said Brian Davis, a long-time customer who has frequented the shop since his childhood. "When you go in, inevitably, if you were looking for something, he’d always just go out of his way to find something for you."

A legacy of community service

Beyond his reputation as a collector of vinyl, Saxon was widely recognized throughout the Redwood City community for his generous nature. Outside of running the shop, he regularly helped to feed and house local homeless individuals.

"He had a big heart, and believed in not just second chances, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, infinite chances for people," said Athena Saxon. "He’s the kind of guy who will do anything to help a friend in need."

For local patrons, the loss of Saxon represents the departure of a lifelong neighborhood anchor.

"He’s a legacy here, so you just never think that the people who’ve been with you your whole life, that they’re ever going to go," said Davis.