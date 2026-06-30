San Francisco shooting: 2 injured in Mission Bay neighborhood, no arrests

The Brief A double shooting happened in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood on Tuesday night. SFPD said two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. No arrests have been made.



Two people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood Tuesday night, officials say.

Double shooting

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department said at around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to the shooting on the 600 block of Mission Bay. Within minutes, an emergency alert went out to advise the public to avoid the area of Mission Bay Boulevard North between Merrimac Street and 4th Street. The alert said police and emergency crews were at the scene.

Police said they located two victims with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening. They were both transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests a verbal altercation escalated when a suspect shot a firearm before fleeing from the scene.

FILE PHOTO.

No arrests have been made. No further information about the suspect, nor who was injured was immediately available.

The shooting happened just as World Cup festivities and watch parties have taken over parts of the city. It is not certain the shooting is in any way related to soccer festivities or crowds. However, Spark Social has been hosting ‘futbol’ watch parties, including tonight's Mexico vs. Ecuador match. The shooting happened just as Mexico won their first knockout stage win in 40 years.

Thrive City at Chase Center, just three blocks away, also hosted a well-attended soccer watch party as this shooting took place.

This is a breaking news story.