Redwood city police investigate 'suspicious death'

Redwood City police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a man who was found unconscious and unresponsive late Saturday night.

Medical crews responded to the 600 block of Fox Court East around 11:40 p.m. after receiving calls about a man who was not breathing.

Despite their efforts, the man was declared dead at the scene. Police said there's uncertainty surrounding the man's death.

The man wasn't identified but was said to be 44 years old, according to police.

Police said there's no threat to the public.