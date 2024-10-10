A 25-year-old man was convicted for his role in a Redwood City street racing crash that killed a couple, who were parents of twin daughters.

Kyle Harrison entered the plea to two counts of vehicular manslaughter stemming from a November 2022 crash that claimed the lives of Greg Ammen and Grace Spiridon, the San Mateo County District Attorney's office said.

Harrison is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 2.

Authorities said Harrison and a second driver, whom prosecutors are charging as a juvenile, were racing down El Camino Real on Nov. 4, 2022. The second driver broadsided Ammen and Spiridon's vehicle as it was making a left turn onto Finger Avenue, killing the couple. The couple's 7-year-old twin daughters were in the car but survived the crash.

Both drivers were charged with the couple's death.

Relatives said that the couple and their daughters were returning home from a dinner with their grandparents when tragedy struck.