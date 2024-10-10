Expand / Collapse search

Redwood City street racer convicted in crash that killed couple

By
Published  October 10, 2024 1:34pm PDT
Redwood City
KTVU FOX 2

Family of couple killed by alleged street racers files wrongful death suit

A wrongful death lawsuit is being brought on behalf of 7-year-old twin girls whose parents were killed in a crash caused by street racing.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A 25-year-old man was convicted for his role in a Redwood City street racing crash that killed a couple, who were parents of twin daughters.

Kyle Harrison entered the plea to two counts of vehicular manslaughter stemming from a November 2022 crash that claimed the lives of Greg Ammen and Grace Spiridon, the San Mateo County District Attorney's office said.

Harrison is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 2.

Couple killed in Redwood City crash leave behind two young children

A couple was killed Friday night in a Redwood City car crash, officials said. The couple leaves behind twin 7-year-old girls, according to family.

Authorities said Harrison and a second driver, whom prosecutors are charging as a juvenile, were racing down El Camino Real on Nov. 4, 2022. The second driver broadsided Ammen and Spiridon's vehicle as it was making a left turn onto Finger Avenue, killing the couple. The couple's 7-year-old twin daughters were in the car but survived the crash.

Both drivers were charged with the couple's death.

Relatives said that the couple and their daughters were returning home from a dinner with their grandparents when tragedy struck.